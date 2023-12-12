Russian Forces Claim 'Significant' Advance in Southern Ukraine

Russian forces in southern Ukraine have "advanced significantly" around the village of Novopokrovka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-installed officials said Tuesday.

"I'm in constant contact with our units... The situation is always tense, but not only do our guys continue to hold the line of defense, but they're also gradually moving forward," the Moscow-backed head of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram.

Novopokrovka lies some 20 kilometers east of Robotyne, which Kyiv said it recaptured in the summer, though it has since struggled to maintain control of the village.