1 Killed, 23 Injured in Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

By AFP
An apartment building in Zaporizhzhia after Russian airstrikes. National Police of Ukraine

At least one person was killed and 23 others were injured in Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian, officials said Monday.

One person was killed and seven wounded in the Kherson region Sunday, while in the Zaporizhzhia region, 16 people were wounded in a strike on the region's capital overnight, authorities said. Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov said four of the wounded, all women, were hospitalized.

In the Kherson region, Russian shelling and air strikes hit residential buildings, killing one 61-year-old woman and wounding seven people Sunday, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States to present his plan to bring an end to the war.

Authorities shared photos of apartment buildings with balconies and windows blown out, as well as damaged cars.

"There was a ball of fire and an explosion here and it seemed very close to me," an unnamed elderly woman said in a video released by the police.

Russia currently controls territory in both the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine's air force said air defenses shot down three Shahed attack drones overnight and prevented another drone and two cruise missiles from reaching their targets.

