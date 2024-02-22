Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Claims Strike on Russian Training Grounds Near Dnipro River

By AFP
Drone footage of the attack on the Russian military training grounds. Video grab

Ukraine said Thursday that its forces had struck Russian military training grounds on the Moscow-occupied bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, killing or wounding dozens of troops.

Military spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said on television that the attack took place Wednesday, striking a range where Russian troops undergoing combat exercises.

"The work was carried out quite effectively. At least 60 invaders will definitely not return to their combat positions," Gumeniuk said.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces posted drone footage on the Telegram messaging app that showed explosions and soldiers lying on the ground.

The attack came after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Russian forces had recaptured a Ukrainian bridgehead around the village of Krynky on the Moscow-occupied bank of the Dnipro River, a claim that Kyiv said was false. 

Gumeniuk said the training grounds targeted in Wednesday's strike were being used by soldiers deployed to attack the bridgehead.

Pro-war Russian military bloggers said Thursday that three strikes had targeted military training grounds located around 15 kilometers from Krynky, adding that fighting for the village was ongoing.

Ukraine reportedly carried out a similar attack on a training ground near the Moscow-controlled town of Volnovakha in the eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday, where a number of casualties were reported. 

The BBC Russian Service reported that troops from Russia's 36th Motorised Rifle Brigade had been lined up at the training grounds, waiting for a commander to arrive, and around 60 soldiers may have been killed.

Pro-war Russian military bloggers claimed the attack was carried out using U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems, and they criticized Russia's military leadership for allowing large numbers of troops to gather in a single location.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kherson

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

reach the breach

UN Says Russia Still Blocking Aid to Dam Breach Victims

The UN accused Russia of continuing to block humanitarian aid deliveries to Moscow-controlled areas impacted by the Kakhovka dam rupture.
1 Min read
on the run

Nearly 1 in 3 Prisoners Freed by Retreating Russians Recaptured, Ukraine Says

Ukrainian law enforcement said it has caught and returned to prison 166 of 457 inmates who were freed by Russia’s military and Russian-installed...
outages resolved

Kremlin Proxies Say Electricity Restored in Ukraine's Kherson

Kremlin-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson said Tuesday that power had been fully restored to its main city, after blaming Kyiv...
southern counteroffensive

Pro-Russian Authorities Tell Kherson Residents to Leave 'Immediately'

Pro-Russian authorities in the Ukrainian region of Kherson, which Russia claims to have annexed, urged those remaining in the north of the province to...