Ukraine Claims Strike on Russian Training Grounds Near Dnipro River

Ukraine said Thursday that its forces had struck Russian military training grounds on the Moscow-occupied bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, killing or wounding dozens of troops.

Military spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said on television that the attack took place Wednesday, striking a range where Russian troops undergoing combat exercises.

"The work was carried out quite effectively. At least 60 invaders will definitely not return to their combat positions," Gumeniuk said.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces posted drone footage on the Telegram messaging app that showed explosions and soldiers lying on the ground.