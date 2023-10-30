Putin Replaces Head of Russian Army Grouping in Southern Ukraine – TASS

President Vladimir Putin has replaced the commander of Russia's Dnipro grouping of forces in southern Ukraine, the state-run news agency TASS reported Monday, citing an anonymous source.

Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, who served as the head of the Russian Airborne forces, was reportedly named commander of the Russian Army in southern Ukraine's partially occupied Kherson region.

Teplinsky replaced Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, who was sacked over providing false reports to his superiors, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Kremlin-backed official in the Kherson region.

“The results on the ground did not correspond to the information delivered by the Dnipro group’s [previous] command,” Rogov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

He said the reshuffle followed Putin’s recent visit to the army command’s headquarters in the southern city of Rostvov-on-Don, which oversees Russia's military operations in its war against Ukraine.