Putin Visits Occupied Ukraine Territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited occupied Ukrainian territories for the second time since launching a full-scale invasion, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Putin visited a military headquarters in Ukraine's Kherson region in the south, as well as a Russian National Guard headquarters in the Luhansk region in the east, according to the Kremlin.

The trip is the nearest to the frontlines Putin has been seen since he ordered tanks over the border in February last year and comes amid a faltering Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine and an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The Kremlin did not say exactly when the trip took place and footage of the two visits showed Putin wearing different clothes.

"It's important for me to hear your opinion on the situation, to listen to you and to exchange information," Putin said in a conversation with officers in Kherson region in a video clip released by the Kremlin.