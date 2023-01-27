Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia-Annexed Ukrainian Regions to Move to Moscow Time – Ministry 

Russian-occupied Henichesk in the Kherson region. Andrei Rubtsov / TASS

Residents of the Kremlin-controlled areas of four Ukrainian regions will soon have to put their clocks forward by an hour as their time zone switches to Moscow time, Russia’s Trade and Industry Ministry announced on Friday.

The move, which affects the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, is part of what the ministry calls the “gradual alignment” of regional legislation with that of the Russian Federation. 

Moscow has been claiming that the four Ukrainian regions are legally Russian territory following a series of hurriedly held referendums in September that were widely condemned as a sham by the international community. 

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the accession of all four Ukrainian regions into law. 

A bill mandating the change of time zone has already been introduced to Russia’s State Duma, according to the ministry statement. 

Until their partial occupation by Russian forces, all four regions observed Eastern European time in alignment with Kyiv.

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine , Donbas , Zaporizhzhia , Kherson

Read more

pulling back

Russian Defense Ministry Says Retreat From Kherson Has Begun

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that it had begun to pull its troops back across the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region...
endgame

Russia Orders Retreat from Occupied City of Kherson

Updates with reaction and details.  The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it was withdrawing its forces over the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine&rsquo...
Kirill Stremousov

Deputy Head of Russian-Occupied Kherson Region Dies in Car Crash

Updates with reaction and details.  Kirill Stremousov, the vocal deputy head of the Moscow-installed administration in the occupied Kherson region...
outages resolved

Kremlin Proxies Say Electricity Restored in Ukraine's Kherson

Kremlin-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson said Tuesday that power had been fully restored to its main city, after blaming Kyiv...