Russia Jails Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Worker 15 Years Over ‘Attempted Sabotage’

A court in occupied southeastern Ukraine sentenced an employee of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to 15 years in prison on charges of attempted sabotage, Russian authorities said Thursday.
Federal prosecutors accused Ukrainian national Natalia Shulga of planting an explosive device on a transmission tower in the city of Enerhodar in June. Russian security agents allegedly discovered and replaced the device with a dummy before it could be detonated.
The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office claimed Shulga had joined a Ukrainian special services “sabotage group” in February 2022, the month Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
A Russian-controlled court in the Zaporizhzhia region found Shulga guilty of participating in a sabotage group, attempted sabotage and attempted arms smuggling.
Shulga, 56, was sentenced to 15 years in a medium-security penal colony and fined 500,000 rubles ($5,600). The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said the sentence fully aligned with its request.
Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — within days of launching their invasion. Since then, both sides have accused each other of endangering nuclear safety by attacking the site.
Inspectors from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency have been stationed at the plant since September 2022 to monitor nuclear security.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.