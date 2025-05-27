Russia Building Power Lines to Restart Occupied Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Russia is building new power lines to connect and restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which it seized from Ukraine in 2022, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing Greenpeace.

Russian troops captured the facility, Europe’s largest, in the early days of the full-scale invasion and gradually shut down all six of its reactors by 2023.

President Vladimir Putin reportedly told the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog last year that Russia would “definitely” restart the plant. Last week, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said replacing the power grid was one of four key steps needed before resuming operations.

Satellite images obtained by Greenpeace and analyzed by NYT show Russia building about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of new electricity lines and pylons from the occupied port city of Berdyansk to Mariupol, where a large substation has been connected to the Zaporizhzhia plant farther west.

“This is the first physical evidence of… Putin’s plan for restarting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant,” said Shaun Burnie, a nuclear specialist at Greenpeace Ukraine.