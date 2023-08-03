8.5K Russian Airborne Troops Wounded in Ukraine, Commander Says

At least 8,500 members of the Russian Airborne Forces have been wounded in the year and a half since Russia invaded Ukraine, the elite troops’ commander said Wednesday.

Airborne Forces commander Mikhail Teplinsky disclosed the figures in a video message congratulating comrades on Paratroopers’ Day, which marked 93 years since the founding of the corps.

“More than 5,000 wounded paratroopers returned to the front after treatment, and more than 3,500 of our wounded refused to leave the frontline,” Teplinsky said.

His video address was published early Wednesday by the Defense Ministry-run broadcaster Zvezda.

Hours later, the footage was taken down from both Zvezda’s website and its channel on the Telegram messaging app for unexplained reasons.