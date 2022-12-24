Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Zelensky Blasts Russian 'Terror' After Kherson City Shelled

By AFP
Shelling rained down around a busy Saturday market in Kherson, where a fire erupted. t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left at least five dead and 20 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November. 

"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city," Zelensky said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack and calling the attack "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

"It is the real life of Ukraine... The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," Zelensky said. 

On the day marking 10 months since the beginning of the war, a string of shelling rained down around a busy Saturday market in Kherson, where a fire erupted.

AFP journalists at the scene saw several bodies laying on the ground, including a man killed in his car near the market. 

Another man, whose car had been blown up, had severe head injuries.

"We know of at least five dead and 20 injured," the Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Despite Russia's retreat from the southern port city in November, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow's weaponry and under constant threat.

On Dec. 15, Russian shelling killed two people including a Red Cross worker in Kherson and completely cut power in the southern city.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kherson

Read more

outages resolved

Kremlin Proxies Say Electricity Restored in Ukraine's Kherson

Kremlin-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson said Tuesday that power had been fully restored to its main city, after blaming Kyiv...
Call to arms

Kherson Forms Territorial Defense Unit in Face of Ukrainian Advance

The Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region formed a territorial defense unit on Monday and have urged men across the region...
Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Kherson Region Head Requests Kremlin Help with Evacuations

The Kremlin-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, which the Kremlin says it has annexed, appealed to Moscow to help evacuate civilians from the...
referendum plans

Occupied Kherson Readying for Vote to Join Russia, Official Claims

Kyiv has accused Moscow of plotting sham independence referendums in occupied regions.