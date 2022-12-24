Zelensky Blasts Russian 'Terror' After Kherson City Shelled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left at least five dead and 20 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November.

"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city," Zelensky said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack and calling the attack "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

"It is the real life of Ukraine... The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," Zelensky said.

On the day marking 10 months since the beginning of the war, a string of shelling rained down around a busy Saturday market in Kherson, where a fire erupted.