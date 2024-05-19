Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine Drone Hits Fruit Picker Van – Russian Occupation Official

By AFP
Telegram/ VladimirSaldo

A Ukrainian drone attack Sunday on a minibus of people going strawberry picking in Russian occupied territory killed one person and injured several more, authorities said.

The attack happened in the Kherson region that Russia partially occupied after its 2022 military invasion of Ukraine.

"A drone hit a minibus carrying civilians who had come for work picking strawberries" in the village of Radensk, local Kherson occupation official Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram.

He said one person was killed and "many" wounded. The official blamed Ukraine.

In the Donetsk region, also partially occupied by Russia, one woman was injured in Ukrainian shelling, said the pro-Russian mayor of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin.

