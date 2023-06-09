Norwegian Seismologists Detect Explosion Signals From Ukraine Dam

Seismologists from the Norwegian Seismic Array monitoring group (NORSAR) have detected signals of an explosion in the area of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam, which collapsed Tuesday and caused catastrophic flooding in the south of the country.

Data from NORSAR's regional seismic stations showed signals of an explosion on June 6 at 02:54 a.m. local time (1:54 a.m. Norwegian time), the group of researchers said in a statement.

“Time and location coincide with reports in the media about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam,” the statement said.

The researchers did not specify what caused the explosion at the dam, which Russia has controlled since invading Ukraine in February 2022.