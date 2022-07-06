Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

YouTube Blocked in Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Kherson

Kherson, south Ukraine. AP photo / TASS

Russian-installed authorities claim to have blocked access to YouTube and Instagram in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region.

“We shut down YouTube a few days ago,” Sergei Moroz, a video blogger and spokesperson for the local occupation administration, said in a video message posted on Telegram Wednesday.

“We’re now without YouTube or Instagram. But it’s OK, we get by alright,” Moroz said. He also admitted that locals could use VPNs to circumvent censorship.

The same clip also appeared on a YouTube channel bearing Moroz’s name alongside his previous vlogs. 

The announcement confirms Ukrainian reports earlier this week that YouTube had been blocked in the region alongside messaging app Viber.

Kherson’s Moscow-installed authorities said last month they also planned to block Instagram and Facebook, which have been banned in Russia as “extremist.” 

The Kremlin has so far stopped short of blacklisting YouTube in Russia, despite accusing the video-hosting platform and its parent company Google of censorship and “terrorism.”

Kherson, a key land bridge connecting mainland Russia to annexed Crimea, was the first major Ukrainian city to fall to Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow in February.

Occupying forces have since replaced local internet and mobile providers with Russian services as part of Moscow’s so-called Russification campaign. 

The drive also involves introducing the Russian ruble into circulation, opening Russian banks, and giving out Russian passports in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Read more about: YouTube , Kherson , Ukraine war

Read more

referendum plans

Occupied Kherson Readying for Vote to Join Russia, Official Claims

Kyiv has accused Moscow of plotting sham independence referendums in occupied regions.
code switch

Occupied Ukrainian Territories Switch to Russian Area Code – State Media

The “Russification” of captured regions of Ukraine is proceeding apace.
fortifying occupation

Moscow-Held Kherson Region to ‘Ask’ for Russian Military Base

The expected request is the latest example of Russia strengthening its grip on occupied Ukrainian territories.
Ongoing Occupation

Russia Vows to ‘Relaunch’ Economy of Ukraine’s Occupied Kherson

“We do believe that Kherson has bright prospects and a decent place in our Russian family.”

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.