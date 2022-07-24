Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine's Kherson to Be 'Liberated' From Russia By September – Official

By AFP
Updated:
AP photo / TASS

A Ukrainian official said Sunday that the country's southern region of Kherson, which fell to Russian troops early in their February invasion, would be recaptured by Kyiv's forces by September.

"We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers' plans will fail," Serhiy Khlan, an aide to the head of Kherson region, said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

The Ukrainian army, emboldened by deliveries of Western-supplied long-range artillery, have been clawing back territory in the southern Kherson region in recent weeks.

"We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are prevailing in their most recent military operations," Khlan said.

"We see that our armed forces are advancing openly. We can say that we are switching from defensive to counteroffensive actions," he added.

He said that Ukrainian strikes on two key bridges in the region, as well as attacks on Russian arms depots and command posts were part of preparatory work for a ground offensive.  

"Now the key issue is getting more precision artillery strikes on the frontline to knock out the orcs (Russians) from their current positions."

He added that Russian forces had not repaired the damaged Antonivka bridge and were experiencing difficulties as a result of moving heavy weapons towards Kherson city.

Russian forces seized the region's main city, also called Kherson, on March 3. It was the first major city to fall following the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in late February.

The region, important for Ukrainian agriculture, lies next to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kherson

Read more

Internet Crackdown

YouTube Blocked in Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Kherson

The Kremlin has so far stopped short of blacklisting YouTube in Russia itself.
'Russification'

Ukrainian Cell Service Cut Off in Russian-Occupied Kherson

Russian SIM cards were apparently unaffected by the latest cell phone outage.
code switch

Occupied Ukrainian Territories Switch to Russian Area Code – State Media

The “Russification” of captured regions of Ukraine is proceeding apace.
fortifying occupation

Moscow-Held Kherson Region to ‘Ask’ for Russian Military Base

The expected request is the latest example of Russia strengthening its grip on occupied Ukrainian territories.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.