3 Dead in Russian Strikes on East, South Ukraine

Three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in Russian attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, authorities said Tuesday.

Tensions over the three-year war have escalated in recent weeks, with Moscow pummelling Ukrainian energy infrastructure and threatening to strike Kyiv with its new hypersonic missile.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Russian bombardment over the past day left two people dead and at least six injured, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

“In just 24 hours, Russians fired nine times at settlements of the Donetsk region. Three hundred and fifty-eight people, including 49 children, were evacuated from the frontline,” he wrote.

Russian shelling of the southern Kherson region since Monday morning has left one person dead and several others wounded, according to regional authorities.

Ten people were also wounded in the Russian bombardment of the northeast Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.