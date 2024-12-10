Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

3 Dead in Russian Strikes on East, South Ukraine

By AFP
The Kharkiv region after the Russian attack. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in Russian attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, authorities said Tuesday.

Tensions over the three-year war have escalated in recent weeks, with Moscow pummelling Ukrainian energy infrastructure and threatening to strike Kyiv with its new hypersonic missile.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Russian bombardment over the past day left two people dead and at least six injured, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

“In just 24 hours, Russians fired nine times at settlements of the Donetsk region. Three hundred and fifty-eight people, including 49 children, were evacuated from the frontline,” he wrote.

Russian shelling of the southern Kherson region since Monday morning has left one person dead and several others wounded, according to regional authorities.

Ten people were also wounded in the Russian bombardment of the northeast Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Moscow has made steady gains across the eastern frontline in recent months, pressing its advantage against overstretched and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers.

On Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said it had captured the village of Zhovte near the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Both sides are seeking to strengthen their negotiating position ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump entering the White House next month.

Trump has claimed he will settle the nearly three-year conflict in “24 hours” once in power, raising alarm in Ukraine that it will be forced to make huge territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

On Sunday, Trump called for an “immediate ceasefire,” writing on his Truth Social platform that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ready to "make a deal and stop the madness".

Zelensky said Tuesday that he was grateful for Trump's “strong resolve” to end the war in Ukraine, calling an end to the conflict his “top priority.”

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kherson , Donetsk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says Captured 2 Frontline Villages in Ukraine

Kyiv has struggled to hold the front line in recent months as it faces severe ammunition shortages, mostly due to delays in U.S. military aid.
1 Min read

Russian Pop-Rock Star Visits Soldiers in Occupied Ukraine, Deletes Past Anti-War Posts

Singer Roman Bilyk and his hit band Zveri previously condemned the war in Ukraine on social media, but the posts have since been deleted.
1 Min read

Russia Says One Killed, 41 Injured in East Ukraine Attack

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed a Russian "formation" in Makiivka and released video showing a huge explosion lighting up the night sky.
1 Min read

Head of Annexed Donetsk Region Announces Prisoner Swap

The Russian-installed head of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, announced the completion of the latest in a series of prisoner swaps...