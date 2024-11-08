Russian Court Sentences 2 Soldiers to Life in Prison for Massacring Family in Occupied Ukraine

A Russian military court sentenced two soldiers to life in prison for the murder of a family of nine, including two children, in occupied Ukraine, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Friday.

The soldiers, Anton Sopov, 21, and Stanislav Rau, 28, were arrested on Oct. 30, 2023, two days after the Kapkanets family was found shot dead in their home in Volnovakha, a city in eastern Ukraine’s partially occupied Donetsk region.

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don convicted the two men of breaking into the family’s home and murdering them. Their case marks a rare instance of Russia acknowledging crimes committed by its forces in Ukraine.

According to Kommersant, Sopov and Rau pleaded not guilty and plan to appeal the ruling. Prosecutors reportedly held the trial in secrecy, citing military confidentiality.