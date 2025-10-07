Ukrainian Drone Attack in Occupied Kherson Kills 4, Kremlin-Backed Governor Says

A Ukrainian drone strike in an occupied area of southern Ukraine's Kherson region killed four people, Kremlin-installed authorities said Tuesday.

The four people were killed in a "targeted drone attack on civilian vehicles" along a highway, according to Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed governor of occupied Kherson. He said another person was wounded in a separate Ukrainian strike in the region.

There was no immediate response from authorities in Kyiv, who usually deny targeting civilians in occupied areas of Ukraine and Russian territory.

Meanwhile, authorities in areas of Kherson still under Ukrainian control accused the Russian military of killing a man.

"A 65-year-old resident of Kherson came under enemy fire. He sustained fatal injuries," Kherson region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

Ukraine's military said Russia had launched 154 drones and missiles between Monday night and Tuesday morning, around half of which were intercepted.

A Russian drone hit railway and energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Poltava and Sumy regions, authorities said, leaving more than 1,000 people without electricity.