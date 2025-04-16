Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Attacks on Kherson Kill At Least 1, Ukrainian Officials Say

By AFP
Kherson after Wednesday's Russian attack. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian attacks in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed at least one person and wounded three others on Wednesday, officials said.

Kherson region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian attacks had continued as rescue workers arrived at the scene where a man was killed and three others wounded.

"This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to prevent the rescue of the victims and to harm medics, rescuers and police officers," Prokudin wrote on social media.

Kherson was captured by Russian forces when they invaded in early 2022. Ukraine recaptured it months later but the town has been under persistent Russian shelling since.

In the nearby region of Odesa, three people were wounded in a Russian drone attack, local officials said.

Read more about: Kherson , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

1 Killed, 23 Injured in Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

The strikes came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States to present his plan to end the war.
1 Min read

Norwegian Seismologists Detect Explosion Signals From Ukraine Dam

“Time and location coincide with reports in the media about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam,” the group of researchers said.
1 Min read

Ukraine Detains 'Traitor' Who Released Kherson Prisoners

Ukrainian investigators said Tuesday that a prison official in the recently liberated city of Kherson was suspected of committing treason for releasing...

Kherson Forms Territorial Defense Unit in Face of Ukrainian Advance

The Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region formed a territorial defense unit on Monday and have urged men across the region...