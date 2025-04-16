Russian Attacks on Kherson Kill At Least 1, Ukrainian Officials Say

Russian attacks in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed at least one person and wounded three others on Wednesday, officials said.
Kherson region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian attacks had continued as rescue workers arrived at the scene where a man was killed and three others wounded.
"This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to prevent the rescue of the victims and to harm medics, rescuers and police officers," Prokudin wrote on social media.
Kherson was captured by Russian forces when they invaded in early 2022. Ukraine recaptured it months later but the town has been under persistent Russian shelling since.
In the nearby region of Odesa, three people were wounded in a Russian drone attack, local officials said.
