4 Killed as Russia, Ukraine Exchange Attacks

By AFP
A firefighter near burned car in Kherson. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian shelling on Friday killed two people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, while a drone attack by Kyiv in the Moscow-controlled east killed another two, officials said.

As the war approaches its second anniversary, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of killing dozens of civilians in a sharp escalation of attacks.

The head of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin said the Russian army used artillery in Friday's attack, targeting a city street.

"A woman died on the spot. A burnt body was also found in a car," he said.

Smoke could be seen pouring out the burnt-out chassis of a car in a video he shared, along with what appeared to be debris from a crater on the ground.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone killed two people and wounded six others during an evacuation of injured people near the Russian-controlled city of Horlivka, its Kremlin-backed mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

The drone hit an ambulance transporting utility workers, who were wounded in a previous attack, killing a paramedic and a utility worker in the nearby village of Holmivskyi, Prikhodko said.

Horlivka has been under Russian occupation since 2014 when it was seized by Kremlin-backed separatists.

