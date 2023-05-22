Explainer: How Dangerous Are Power Cuts at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant?

Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was briefly cut off from the power grid Monday, its Russian administrators and the Ukrainian atomic agency said.

The incident marked the seventh time that the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, had been cut off from the power grid since invading Russian forces took control of the plant in March 2022.

Despite officials in Kyiv saying that the nuclear plant was reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid again after being offline for several hours, experts warn that such power cuts, which have become more frequent due to shelling, might be potentially dangerous for the nuclear facility.

What happened?

Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom accused Russia of carrying out an attack on Monday morning that caused the power cut, saying it was the seventh instance of the plant entering "blackout mode" since Moscow's troops took control in March 2022.

The Russian administration wrote on Telegram that “due to a high-tension line being cut, the plant lost its external electricity supply," adding that the causes of the outage were being investigated and that backup diesel generators were keeping it working.

According to Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom, the radiation background at the plant was “normal.”

The plant was reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid a few hours later, Ukraine said.

Is it dangerous?

Fighting around the nuclear power plant prompted fears of a nuclear disaster like the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine, which directly caused hundreds of deaths and injuries.

According to Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom, “after the loss of external power, which is vitally necessary to ensure the operation of the nuclear fuel cooling pumps in the fuel pools and nuclear reactors of the power units” and the plant’s diesel generators started operating automatically.

Energoatom said the generators had enough fuel reserves to last 10 days.

"If it is impossible to restore external power to the plant during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world may occur," it warned.

After the power connection was restored, the company said in a Telegram statement that “the risk of a nuclear and radiation accident has been minimized.”

According to Andrei Ozharovsky, an engineer-physicist and radioactive waste safety specialist, any emergency situations like cutting off the power grid “are extremely dangerous.”

Yet Ozharovsky noted that since the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant doesn’t operate at its full capacity, its need for electricity has been reduced.