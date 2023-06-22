Zelensky Claims Russia Preparing Radiation Leak at Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Moscow's forces were considering launching a "terror attack" at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a recurring flash point of concern throughout Russia's invasion.

"Intelligence services have received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — a terrorist act with the release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Fears for Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which have persisted throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive, have been exacerbated by the destruction of a dam that provided the cooling water for the plant.