Ukraine Says Thwarted Russian Plot to Kill Zelensky

Authorities in Kyiv announced Tuesday that they detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement that it had exposed a network of agents run by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), whose aim was to assassinate Zelensky, SBU head Vasyl Malyuk, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov, and other senior Ukrainian political and military officials.

"The network, whose activities were supervised by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the State Security Department who were leaking classified information to Russia," the SBU said in a statement.

It said Russia had worked to identify individuals close to Zelensky's security detail who could take the Ukrainian leader hostage and kill him.