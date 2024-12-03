Putin Ally Says Russia Will Likely Reject Trump’s Ukraine Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely reject U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Ukraine peace deal unless it includes concessions to Moscow, Western-sanctioned Russian tycoon and Kremlin confidant Konstantin Malofeyev said in two separate interviews with the Financial Times and Bloomberg.

There’s a “50-50” chance of an eventual agreement with Trump, Malofeyev told Bloomberg on Monday, adding that one of Moscow’s demands would be a legally binding neutral status for Kyiv.

Moscow also wants Trump to reverse Washington’s approval for Ukraine to use its missiles within Russian territory, remove Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from office and address Russia’s broader security concerns in talks with Putin, Malofeyev told the Financial Times.

“For the talks to be constructive, we need to talk not about the future of Ukraine, but the future of Europe and the world,” he was quoted as saying.

As a lasting condition for peace, Moscow wants Trump to discuss wars in the Middle East, Russia’s alliance with China and a U.S. acknowledgment that Ukraine is part of the Kremlin’s “core interests,” Malofeyev said.

“We want a long-term peace — some sort of general agreement about the global order,” Malofeyev said. “Trump wants to go down in history, he’ll be 80 soon, he’s a grandfather. Putin’s not 50 anymore either. It’ll be the legacy they both leave us.”

Trump has pledged to put a swift end to Russia’s nearly three-year war in Ukraine during his presidential campaign, raising fears that he would try to force Ukraine to accept a deal on Russia’s terms.

Putin has publicly demanded that Ukraine cede swaths of territory across its east and south as a precondition to halting the fighting. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that his country needed security guarantees from NATO and more weapons to defend itself before any talks with Russia.