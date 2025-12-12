Ukraine Says Recaptured 2 Settlements in Northeastern Kharkiv Region

Ukraine on Friday said it had retaken two settlements in the northern Kharkiv region and pushed Russian troops back in Kupiansk, a key railway hub that Russia claimed to have seized last month.

"Kindrashivka, Radkivka and their outskirts have been liberated, as well as a number of neighborhoods in northern Kupiansk," the Khartia army corps said on social media.

The Russian army claimed at the end of November to have again captured the city of Kupiansk, which it first seized in 2022 before Ukrainian forces retook it in the fall that year.

Russia has in recent months touted advances on the battlefield, where Ukrainian forces are on the back foot.