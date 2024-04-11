Kyiv Adopts Mobilization Law as Moscow Strikes Facilities Across Country

Ukrainian lawmakers approved Thursday an army mobilization bill that will keep more long-serving soldiers fighting Russia's offensive, as Moscow pounded energy facilities in another "massive" air raid across the country.

The move came as Kyiv has struggled on the battlefield for months, weakened by desperately needed U.S. military aid that is blocked in Congress and a shortage of men and ammunition.

At dawn, Russia launched an aerial attack on five Ukrainian regions, killing at least two people in the southern city of Mykolaiv, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West not to "turn a blind eye" and to provide more air defenses as he visited Lithuania, one of Kyiv's staunchest allies against Russia.

Back home, Ukraine's parliament, the Rada, adopted a mobilization law that was opposed for months by many in a country increasingly exhausted by war.

The adoption came a day after lawmakers, facing pressure from army officials, scrapped a clause that would have allowed soldiers fighting for more than 36 months to return home.

Soldiers at the front told AFP on Wednesday that they were in "shock" about the demobilization clause being ditched.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years, with no end in sight to fighting despite much of the front being virtually frozen.

'Close your windows'

Zelensky said Moscow had fired more than 40 missiles and 40 drones at sites across Ukraine overnight.

He said Moscow was again targeting "critical infrastructure" as various regions reported power stations and gas distributors being hit.

In Mykolaiv, local Governor Vitaly Kim said Russian strikes killed two people and wounded four.