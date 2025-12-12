Mobile Internet Issues Continue in St. Petersburg Despite Lifted Drone Threat

Mobile internet remained inaccessible for a second consecutive day in St. Petersburg and the surrounding region despite the authorities lifting the Thursday drone warning, media reported Friday.
Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko warned Thursday that mobile internet speeds “could be down” due to the drone threat. He later said the drones were downed outside the region without mentioning mobile internet speeds.
According to St. Petersburg news outlet Fontanka, users continued experiencing mobile internet outages on Friday, affecting work and daily life rendering services like payment systems, delivery apps and taxi apps inaccessible.
Russia’s big three telecom providers said the outages were outside their control.
Authorities say the restrictions are a way to foil drone strikes.
Monitoring services said on Thursday that mobile internet outages hit 59 Russian regions.
So-called “white lists” of approved services were activated in 53 regions. The white list includes government services portal Gosuslugi, Russian tech platform Yandex, social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, online marketplaces Ozon and Wildberries, as well as the Mir payment system.
St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region began testing mobile internet white lists on Dec. 1.
Cybersecurity analysts have forecast that Russia could fully transition to a white-list internet by 2028.
Regular internet outages across Russia began in early May amid an uptick in Ukrainian drone attacks and have expanded across a vast majority of regions, including those in Siberia and the Far East.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.