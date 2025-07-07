Ukrainian Drone Attacks Trigger Major Flight Disruptions at Russia’s Busiest Airports

Thousands of airline passengers at airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg were facing travel chaos on Monday after hundreds of flights were delayed and others cancelled amid Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said 104 outbound flights were delayed for more than two hours at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg as of Monday morning. Eight incoming and outgoing flights were also canceled.

At Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, 40 flights were delayed, though none were canceled, according to Rosaviatsia. However, the airport’s own website showed several flights being cancelled.

The agency also claimed that “all airports in the country are currently operating as normal,” but the timetables on the websites of airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg showed significant delays and cancellations into Monday evening.

Between Saturday and Monday morning, airlines were forced to cancel 485 flights and delay another 1,900, impacting over 240,000 passengers.