Turkmenistan Halts Moscow Flights Amid Drone Attacks

Turkmenistan’s flagship carrier Turkmenistan Airlines announced it was suspending direct flights to Moscow starting Tuesday, just days after consecutive drone attacks on the Russian capital.

Turkmenistan Airlines will instead perform flights to and from the city of Kazan, located some 800 kilometers east of Moscow, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes after an office tower in the Moscow-City business development was struck by a drone on Tuesday, the second time in the span of just three days.

The Kremlin called the strikes an “act of desperation” by Ukraine following battlefield setbacks during its counteroffensive to reclaim captured territories.