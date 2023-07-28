Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Thwarted Ukraine Drone Attack in Moscow Region

By AFP
kaluga-news.net

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region overnight. 

"The unmanned vehicle was destroyed by air defense," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had earlier released a statement about the attack but did not specify its location. 

The attempted strike comes just days after a drone crashed near the Defense Ministry headquarters in the center of the Russian capital, while another hit an office building in a southern district of Moscow. 

Earlier this month, Russia said it had downed five Ukrainian drones that disrupted the functioning of Moscow's Vnukovo international airport. 

The drone attacks on Moscow come several weeks into a Ukrainian counteroffensive aimed at regaining territory captured by Russia since it launched its full-scale invasion last year.

