Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

Russia said Monday it had thwarted two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region, with no casualties reported.

"An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled" around 6:50 am local time, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The drone was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in the village of Pokrovskoye, located southwest of Moscow, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Another "attack by the Kyiv regime" at 8:16 am was thwarted in Istra, northwest of the Russian capital, the Defense Ministry said.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said flights from two international airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, were temporarily disrupted and diverted elsewhere.

In recent weeks, four drone attacks over Moscow have been repelled, with two drones causing minor damage to high-rise buildings in the Moscow City business development.