Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

By AFP
social media

Russia said Monday it had thwarted two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region, with no casualties reported.

"An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled" around 6:50 am local time, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The drone was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in the village of Pokrovskoye, located southwest of Moscow, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Another "attack by the Kyiv regime" at 8:16 am was thwarted in Istra, northwest of the Russian capital, the Defense Ministry said.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said flights from two international airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, were temporarily disrupted and diverted elsewhere.

In recent weeks, four drone attacks over Moscow have been repelled, with two drones causing minor damage to high-rise buildings in the Moscow City business development.

Read more about: Drones , Moscow , Ukraine war

Read more

mounting attacks

Two Drones Shot Down Near Moscow, Says Russia

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app that "both [drones] were shot down by air defense."
1 Min read
thwarted attack

Moscow Mayor Says Air Defense Shot Down Drone

"Today at around 11 am a drone attempted to make a breakthrough toward Moscow, " Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. 

1 Min read
'work to do'

Putin Says Ukrainian ‘Terrorist Activity’ Behind Moscow Drone Attack

“The Kyiv regime has chosen... the path of attempting to intimidate Russian citizens and striking residential buildings,” Putin said.
1 Min read
'putin is a killer'

Navalny Allies Stage Global Anti-Putin Protests on Poisoning Anniversary

Inside Russia, where protest activity is tightly controlled, single-person demonstrations were seen in several cities.
4 Min read