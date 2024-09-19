Putin Tours St. Petersburg Drone Manufacturing Plant

President Vladimir Putin made an unannounced visit Thursday to a drone manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg that produces reconnaissance aircraft for the Russian military to use in Ukraine.

The Kremlin released a brief video showing Putin arriving at the Special Technological Center alongside Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Kremlin aide Alexei Dyumin and other senior officials.

According to a Kremlin statement, the facility specializes in producing unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems and communication equipment. Founded in 2001, the center oversees a full production cycle, from development to serial production, as well as maintenance and repairs.