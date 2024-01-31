Drone Crashes Into St. Petersburg Oil Refinery

An unmanned drone crashed near the center of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, causing an explosion at an oil refinery, local media reported, marking the second such incident in the city over the past month.

According to the news outlet Fontanka, which cites anonymous sources, a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system shot at the drone at around 4:20 a.m. local time.

However, the aircraft reportedly flew for another half an hour until finally crashing on the grounds of the Nevsky Mazut refinery, causing an explosion and a blaze that has since been put out by firefighters.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov referred to the explosion as a “loud clap” and an “incident” in which he said no one was hurt.