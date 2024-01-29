Northwest Russia Jams Nighttime Internet After Drone Strikes – Reports

Authorities in three regions in northwestern Russia have turned off internet access at night to improve anti-drone technology, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Monday, citing three anonymous sources with Russia’s telecom operators.

The previously announced LTE wireless broadband outages in the Leningrad, Novgorod and Pskov regions on Jan. 25-30 were needed to “fine-tune law enforcement equipment for anti-drone and air defense,” said one of the sources.

“There are instructions from the Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ministry,” another source was quoted as saying.

A series of drone strikes claimed by Ukraine sparked fires at oil and gas facilities in northwestern Russia’s Leningrad region earlier this month.