Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Northwest Russia Jams Nighttime Internet After Drone Strikes – Reports

Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

Authorities in three regions in northwestern Russia have turned off internet access at night to improve anti-drone technology, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Monday, citing three anonymous sources with Russia’s telecom operators.

The previously announced LTE wireless broadband outages in the Leningrad, Novgorod and Pskov regions on Jan. 25-30 were needed to “fine-tune law enforcement equipment for anti-drone and air defense,” said one of the sources.

“There are instructions from the Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ministry,” another source was quoted as saying.

A series of drone strikes claimed by Ukraine sparked fires at oil and gas facilities in northwestern Russia’s Leningrad region earlier this month.

Critical infrastructure facilities in Russia have over the past year installed anti-drone systems like electronic warfare stations, a source at an unidentified Russian drone developer told Kommersant.

The systems require zero interference from other users when put into operation, the drone developer said, warning that the anti-drone systems “will interfere with mobile data transmission if they work indiscriminately.”

Authorities originally planned round-the-clock outages in northwestern Russia but opted for nighttime as a “compromise,” Kommersant reported, citing its sources.

“However, we still receive complaints from both individual subscribers and legal entities,” the source said.

One source linked the signal throttling specifically in northwestern Russia to President Vladimir Putin’s visit to St. Petersburg for World War II commemorations last Friday.

Read more about: Internet , Technology , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

evading the system

U.S. Funds Software for Russians to Slip Past Censors

The U.S .-backed Open Technology Fund estimates 4 million users in Russia have received VPNs from firms Psiphon and nthLink.
internet clampdown

Proton VPN Says ‘Likely’ Blocked in Russia

Roskomnadzor confirmed that it was taking measures to thwart VPN services.
online enmity

Russia Accuses Google, YouTube of 'Terrorist' Activities

The comments mark the first step towards a possible access ban.
internet isolation

Russia ‘Successfully Disconnected’ From World Wide Web in Tests – RBC

Past attempts to unplug from the global internet have had mixed success.