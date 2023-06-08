Journalists Call on Big Tech to Prevent Russia’s Online Information Shutdown

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and a group of Russian independent media organizations have called on big tech companies to establish a working group to prevent Russia's online information shutdown.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has blocked or forced the closure of nearly all independent media outlets and blocked major platforms — such as Facebook and Instagram — for violating rules on coverage of the country’s invasion.

“We do not want to live in a new Cold War era. There is an urgent need to reconnect Russian citizens with pluralistic information, and with the rest of the world,” the joint statement said.

“It is the essence of the internet to provide this function,” continues the statement addressed to the heads of global tech giants including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.