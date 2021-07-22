Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia ‘Successfully Disconnected’ From World Wide Web in Tests – RBC

Updated:
Vladislav Shatilo / RBC / TASS

Russia has “successfully disconnected” from the world wide web during tests of its “sovereign internet” technology, the RBC news website reported Wednesday.

Authorities have long flirted with tightening control over the internet on Russian territory, with past attempts to unplug from the global internet having mixed success.

The June 15-July 15 test run “tested the capabilities of physically disconnecting the Russian section of the internet,” RBC quoted one of its unnamed sources in the telecommunications industry as saying. A second source said it “aimed to determine whether ‘RuNet’ could work in the event of external distortions, blockages and other threats.”

“The official results have not yet been evaluated; the tests were provisionally recognized as successful,” another unnamed source said.

Citing information-security documents it said it had obtained, RBC reported that the final results of the coronavirus-delayed “sovereign internet” tests are expected by Aug. 31.

State-run telecommunications provider Rostelecom, Russia’s big four mobile phone providers and the owner of the world’s largest network of fiber optical cables reportedly took part in the internet isolation tests.

RBC reported that the tests did not appear to cause disruptions for regular internet users.

The tests are required to be carried out once a year, according to a law signed by President Vladimir Putin in 2019, but had to be put off last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts have expressed doubt in Russia’s ability to implement the technology to isolate itself from the rest of the internet. 

In addition to shutting off with an alternative domain name system (DNS), Russia’s “sovereign internet” law also demands more filtering by requiring internet providers to buy and install deep package inspection (DPI) tools.

The Kremlin confirmed the internet self-isolation tests later Thursday, saying Russia’s infrastructure should be prepared for foreign sanctions and cybercriminals.

Read more about: Internet , Technology

Read more

think global, act local

Russia Orders Foreign Tech Giants to Set Up Local Foothold

Internet companies that don't open an office in Russia could end up fully blocked within the country.
Face Off

Russian Apps Could Be ‘Counterintelligence Threat,’ FBI Says

The U.S.’s top law enforcement agency said the FBI is treating any mobile app that comes out of Russia as a "potential counterintelligence threat."
news

October Report: Russia’s Tech, Investment and Start-up Deals

EWDN's monthly report on Russia's tech and investment scene covers internet isolation, foreign ownership restrictions and joint ventures at Mail.Ru and...
CURTAILING COMMUNICATIONS

Russia Considers Blocking Some Internet Traffic to Fight Bomb Hoaxes – RBC

New legislation would allow security services to block traffic from countries identified as the sources of threats.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.