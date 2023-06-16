Mobile Web Access Blocked at Business Forum Ahead of Putin Speech

Mobile internet access will be disrupted at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s keynote speech, organizers said Friday, just hours before the Russian leader is expected to arrive at the event grounds.

“Internet access for mobile devices will be temporarily unavailable at the SPIEF venue... due to technical work," the state-run Roscongress Foundation said.

Instead, it advised participants and guests to use a dedicated Wi-Fi network.

Putin is scheduled to address the forum’s plenary session alongside his Algerian counterpart on Friday afternoon local time.