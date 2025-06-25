St. Petersburg Court Places Woman in Pre-Trial Detention for Attempted Murder of Drone Company Employee

A St. Petersburg court placed a 24-year-old woman in pre-trial detention on terrorism charges over an alleged attempt to kill an employee of a Russian drone production company.
Federal Security Service (FSB) agents arrested the unidentified woman last Thursday, according to a statement from the St. Petersburg court system.
She is accused of trying to plant an explosive device under the car of a department head at an unnamed company. Authorities said she was unable to successfully plant the device “due to circumstances beyond her control” and fled the scene.
The state-run RIA Novosti news agency, citing an anonymous law enforcement source, reported that the intended target worked at an IT company involved in drone development.
The woman reportedly admitted her guilt, according to the source.
St. Petersburg’s Primorsky District Court ordered her to be held in custody until Aug. 18 pending trial on charges of attempted terrorism and illegal possession of explosives.
The local news outlet Fontanka reported that the hearing took place last Friday. The woman, said to have been born in Moscow, may have recently changed her name and had lived in St. Petersburg for at least a year.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.