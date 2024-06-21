St. Petersburg Court Jails Woman 10 Years for Military Office Arson Attack

A military court in St. Petersburg court on Friday sentenced a Russian woman to 10 years in prison for throwing a molotov cocktail at a military recruitment office last September.

The 1st Western District Military Court found Elena Komaricheva, 59, guilty of “terrorism” charges after she agreed “to set fire to the... Military Commissariat of the City of St. Petersburg... in order to intimidate the public and dangers to human life, causing significant property damage.”

An unidentified person was said to have convinced Komaricheva to throw a Molotov cocktail at the emergency exit of the military recruitment office, causing damages of around 37,000 rubles ($41).

A judge ruled that she must serve 10 years in a medium-security prison. Prosecutors had requested a 13-year prison sentence for the woman.