Ukraine Sending Reinforcements to Kursk Region Amid Russian Advances

Ukraine is sending reinforcements to support its forces in Russia's Kursk region, the Ukrainian army's top commander said Monday, coming as the Russian military claims to be speeding up the advance of its counteroffensive in the border region.

"I made a decision to strengthen our grouping with the necessary forces and means, including electronic warfare and unmanned components," General Oleksandr Syrsky wrote in a post on social media.

Russia's military claims that it has made swift advances in the Kursk region over the past week, with troops reportedly crawling through a defunct section of a pipeline that once carried Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine as part of a sneak attack.

Likewise, the Defense Ministry said that it captured the village of Novenke in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region, just a few kilometers from a key resupply route for Ukrainian forces still deployed in the Kursk region.

Syrsky, however, said that the dynamics of fighting in the Kursk and Sumy regions were "under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces."