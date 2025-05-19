Legendary Russian Choreographer Yury Grigorovich Dies at 98

Yury Grigorovich, the towering figure of Russian ballet who led Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater as chief choreographer for three decades, has died at age 98, the Bolshoi announced Tuesday.

Born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) into a family of ballet dancers, Grigorovich’s career as a performer and choreographer spanned eight decades. He rose to become the driving creative force behind the Bolshoi, which he was long said to have ruled with an iron fist.

“Yury Grigorovich, one of the key figures in the world of ballet in the second half of the 20th century, has died,” the Bolshoi said on social media.

“An entire era has come to an end,” the Mariinsky Theater, where Grigorovich began his career, wrote in its own statement.