European Companies Record Billions in Losses From Russia Operations – FT

European companies have suffered at least 100 billion euros ($110 billion) in direct losses from operations in Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported late Sunday.

A survey of major European companies showed that a total of 176 companies that have posted annual reports for 2022 and financial statements this year recorded various losses from their Russian operations, FT said.

These losses include “asset impairments, foreign exchange-related charges and other one-off expenses as a result of the sale, closure or reduction of Russian businesses.”

Energy and utility groups suffered more than half of the losses, with banks, chemicals, industrial and automobile companies making up the rest.

British, German and French companies recorded the biggest losses — upwards of 20 billion euros, according to FT.