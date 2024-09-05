Russian-Chinese Coal Project Hits Financing Hurdle Due to Secondary Sanctions

A joint Russian-Chinese coal project in Siberia is facing difficulties with financing due to Western secondary sanctions on cross-border payments to Russia, the CEO of Russian metals and renewables giant En+ said Thursday.

The United States expanded its secondary sanctions against Russia in June, giving the Treasury Department the authority to penalize foreign banks that engage in business with Russia.

The Zashulansky coal deposit, the largest in Russia’s Zabaikalsky region, is being developed by Razrezugol, a joint venture established between En+ and China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) on a parity basis.

“The task at this forum is to continue discussing this project and try to speed things up [and solve] all our current problems. They … are related to financing and restrictions on the use of financial resources,” En+ CEO Vladimir Kolmogorov told the RBC news website at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

“The restrictions are, of course, tied to sanctions. And our Chinese colleagues are concerned that the process isn’t so quick and easy,” Kolmogorov said.