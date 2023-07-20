Russia’s Surging Trade With China Creates Infrastructure Headaches

Business at RTSB-RUS, a logistics company that ships cargo by rail across Russia, has boomed over the last 18 months. Amid an exodus of Western rivals and a surge in trade with China, its freight volumes jumped nearly fourfold in 2022 alone, Chief Executive Alexander Baskakov told The Moscow Times.

Elevated cargo shipments are just one sign of how quickly Russia’s “pivot to Asia” has taken off. The invasion of Ukraine and deluge of Western sanctions cut Russia off from its previously vital European trade markets, triggering a scramble in Moscow to replace lost income and supply chains with Asian alternatives.

Russia’s trade with China jumped 30% last year to a record $191 billion, according to Chinese customs data. In the first six months of 2023, trade turnover in dollar terms was more than double pre-pandemic levels.

But such a rapid increase in the volume of goods flowing between the two countries is putting pressure on Russia’s logistics and infrastructure network, which is buckling under the weight of higher demand. Now crowded border crossings, at-capacity railways and overloaded ports are threatening to limit how far and how quickly Russia can continue to turn eastward.

“There is enough existing capacity to work at the limit during peak times. But if we talk about a further increase in cargo volumes, then it is absolutely necessary to build up infrastructure,” said Baskakov.

Although Russia’s “pivot to Asia” has been on the government’s agenda for more than a decade, the country has made little progress in building up infrastructure to handle the practical implications of boosting trade. Analysts say the problem stems from Russia’s political system.

“The situation we see today is a combination of a variety of factors, which however almost all speak to the difficulties of prioritizing long-term policy goals over short-term political gains in a personalist autocracy like Russia,” said András Tóth-Czifra, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Over the past decade, large-scale projects that have received President Vladimir Putin’s personal blessing — like the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or the Crimea bridge — have been delivered, while regional investment projects such as upgrading railway border crossings or modernizing the cargo port at Vladivostok have taken a backseat.

Logistics companies say these less headline-grabbing projects are where the bottlenecks are appearing today.

“Equipment is sorely lacking. There is a shortage of shipping containers … not enough space at storage sites in Russia … a lack of equipment at receiving depots in Russia … and many storage warehouses at the borders are unprepared for the influx of cargo,” said Alexei Zahudalin, head of logistics at SLK, a Russia-based logistics firm.