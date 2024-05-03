Germany Blames Russia for 'Intolerable' Cyber Attack on SPD Members

Germany on Friday blamed Russian state-sponsored hackers for an "intolerable" cyber attack on members of the Social Democratic Party and warned there would be consequences.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a German federal government investigation into who was behind the 2023 cyber attack on the SPD had just wrapped up.

"Today we can say unambiguously [that] we can attribute this cyber attack to a group called APT28, which is steered by the military intelligence service of Russia," she told a news conference during a visit to Australia.

"In other words, it was a state-sponsored Russian cyber attack on Germany and this is absolutely intolerable and unacceptable and will have consequences."

APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, has been accused of dozens of cyber attacks in countries around the world.

Baerbock did not give further details about the cyber attack against the SPD.