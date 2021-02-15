Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

French Cyber Agency Reveals Suspected Russian Hacks

By AFP
French officials said the hacking operation resembled those conducted by Russian military intelligence. Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA

France's national cyber security agency said Monday it had discovered a hack of several organizations that bore similarities to other attacks by a group linked to Russian intelligence.

It said the hackers had taken advantage of a vulnerability in monitoring software sold by French group Centreon, which lists blue-chip French companies as clients, such as power group EDF, defence group Thales, or oil and gas giant Total. 

The French ministry of justice and city authorities such as Bordeaux are also named as Centreon customers on the group's website, but they did not appear to have been compromised, according to a statement on the incident.

"This campaign mostly affected information technology providers, especially web hosting providers," said the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) in a report.

ANSSI had discovered "a backdoor" on several Centreon servers which had given the hackers access to its networks.

"This campaign bears several similarities with previous campaigns attributed to the intrusion set named Sandworm," said the report, referring to a group of hackers thought to have links with Russian military intelligence.

The report, entitled "Sandworm Intrusion Set Campaign Targeting Centreon Systems," was released on Monday and gave technical details about how the hackers gained access to the Centreon servers. 

The attack "recalls methods already used by the Sandworm group linked to Russian intelligence, but it doesn't guarantee that it's them," Gerome Billois, a cybersecurity expert at the IT security firm Wavestone, told AFP.

The hacking took place from 2017 to 2020, ANSSI added.

Read more about: Cybersecurity , Hackers

Read more

cybersecurity

EU Considers Sanctions Against Chinese, Russian Groups Over Hacking

The move would be the first application of the EU’s so-called cyber sanctions regime.
cyberattack

Russian Hackers Targeted Ukrainian Company at Center of Trump's Impeachment Storm

A leak of stolen data could potentially affect the impeachment process and U.S. electoral contest.
EVIL EMPIRE

U.S. Cracks Down on Russian 'Evil Corp' Cybercrime Group

Russian hackers stole more than $100 million in eight-year operation run out of Moscow cafe basements.
diplomatic protest

Moscow Accuses U.S. of Hunting Russians After Israel Extradites Suspected Hacker

Burkov is accused of various crimes, including wire fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft and money laundering.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.