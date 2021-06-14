Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Ready to Exchange Cyber Criminals With U.S., Putin Says

Washington has accused a Russian state-linked hacking group of the wide-reaching SolarWinds ransomware attack that hit U.S. government agencies and private companies last year.   Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to handing over cyber criminals to the U.S. if Washington agrees to do the same, Reuters reported Monday.

“If we agree to extradite criminals, then of course Russia will do that, we will do that, but only if the other side, in this case the United States, agrees to the same and will extradite the criminals in question to the Russian Federation,” Reuters quoted Putin as saying in an interview with Russian state television.

Russia’s Constitution forbids the extradition of its own nationals to foreign countries.

The White House has said U.S. President Joe Biden plans to raise the issue of ransomware attacks with his Russian counterpart during their summit on Wednesday in Geneva, which comes amid deteriorating bilateral relations over a wide array of disagreements. 

Washington has accused a Russian state-linked hacking group of the wide-reaching SolarWinds ransomware attack that hit U.S. government agencies and private companies last year.  

Another ransomware attack that last month forced a days-long shutdown of one of the country’s largest refined fuel pipelines, as well as an attack on the world’s largest meat processor JBS, are believed to have originated in Russia.

Read more

deep freeze

Non-Renewable Energy Saved Texas' Frozen Wind Turbines, Putin Says

“They had to use methods that are a far cry from environmental protection to warm the windmills up,” the longtime green energy critic said.
historic breach

Russia Denies Role in U.S. Cyber Attacks

Russia has been widely blamed for the hack that reportedly affected U.S. government agencies including the Treasury.
Putin

Putin Instructs Officials to Tone Down Anti-Americanism, Bloomberg Reports

Putin wants to give Trump another chance “to improve ties and avoid escalation,” Bloomberg reported.
Hackers

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.