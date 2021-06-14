Putin’s NBC News Interview, In Quotes

Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed off allegations of hacking and involvement in jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s poisoning in his first interview with U.S. media in three years.

During the NBC News interview, which aired ahead of his bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, Putin spoke with interviewer Keir Simmons for 90 minutes on a range of topics expected to come up during the talks.

Here are some of the key quotes:

On Biden

— Putin described Biden as a "career man" who has spent his life in politics.

— "It is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting U.S. president."

On whether he is a “killer,” as Biden asserted earlier this year

— "Over my tenure, I've gotten used to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas under all kinds of pretext and reasons and of different caliber and fierceness, and none of it surprises me," he said, adding that the term "killer" was a "macho" term common in Hollywood.

On Navalny

— "We don't have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody," Putin said when asked if he ordered Navalny to be killed, as the Kremlin critic claims.

— "Look, such decisions in this country are not made by the president," Putin said when asked if he could guarantee that Navalny would get out of prison alive.

— "He will not be treated any worse than anybody else."

On cyberattack allegations against Russia-based hackers

— "Where is the proof? It's becoming farcical. We have been accused of all kinds of things, election interference, cyber attacks and so on and so forth, and not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations."

— "It is our great hope that we will be able to set up this process [of cooperation on fighting cybercrime] with our U.S. partners."