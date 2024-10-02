Ukraine Army Says Withdrawing From Eastern Stronghold of Vuhledar

Ukraine's army said Wednesday it was withdrawing from the eastern town of Vuhledar, facing intense Russian attacks and the risk of being encircled.

"The High Command gave permission for a maneuver to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," the Khortytsia group of troops, which operates in the area, said in a Telegram post.

The unit claimed it had inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces but that relentless attacks meant "there was a threat of encirclement."

Analysts from the Ukrainian crowd-sourced tracking site DeepState had earlier reported that Russian troops had taken control of the town.

Soldiers from Ukraine's 72nd Mechanized Brigade, which has been defending Vuhledar, also confirmed their withdrawal from the city to the BBC, noting that they were forced to escape by foot and likely sustained major personnel losses.

Moscow has not yet commented on the reported capture.

The capture of Vuhledar, which has been known as a “fortress city” due to its well-fortified surroundings and upland position, would mark a major success for Moscow after months of grinding advances across the east.