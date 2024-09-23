Russia Could Capture Ukrainian Stronghold of Vuhledar ‘In Days,’ Analyst Says

Russian troops edged closer to encircling Kyiv’s stronghold of Vuhledar in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday, according to the Ukrainian crowd-sourced tracking site DeepState.

The advance is a part of Moscow’s wide-reaching offensive in eastern Ukraine that rapidly accelerated last month despite Ukraine’s surprise incursion into western Russia’s Kursk region.

“The situation is difficult,” said Ukrainian military analyst Ivan Stupak, adding that the city could fall in “a matter of days” given “the pace of the advance.”

“[Vuhledar is known as] a fortress city, a fortified area on an upland that has been built up over many years. It was supposed to hold out, but, unfortunately, we are coming to the point where the city is practically surrounded,” Stupak told The Moscow Times.

Russian troops have made multiple attempts to capture the strategic coal-mining town during its two-and-a-half-year invasion, an effort that has cost Moscow thousands of troops, hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles, according to the Financial Times’ sources.

But maps released by DeepState on Monday suggest that Russian troops might finally be nearing their goal, moving to block off the only remaining entryway north of the town.

Troop “exhaustion” among Ukraine’s forces and delayed Western military aid deliveries to Kyiv have been cited as key factors that enabled Russia’s advance on Vuhledar.

Analyst Stupak believes that the near-capture of the town was also made possible after the Ukrainian command decided to redeploy some of the equipment and personnel stationed in the “fortress city” to aid the defense of the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk some 50 kilometers north of Vuhledar.