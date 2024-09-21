×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Fire, Evacuations in Southern Russia

By AFP
Screenshot / Babel Telegram channel

Russia on Saturday evacuated 1,200 people from a southern village after a Ukrainian drone strike caused a huge explosion, following a similar attack in the west of the country.

Ukraine regularly hits Russian infrastructure with drone strikes as Moscow's offensive drags on for more than two and a half years.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, announced the evacuation of hundreds of people after a drone attack had caused a fire that "spread to explosive objects" near the city of Tikhoretsk.

Videos on social media showed a massive explosion in the dark resembling fireworks at first before blowing up loudly, with online reports that an ammunition depot was struck.

Kondratyev called it a "terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" and said an unnamed village near the fire had been evacuated, with most people staying with relatives but others placed in temporary accommodation in Tikhoretsk.

Videos on social media later showed sirens ringing around the city of some 50,000 people in the daylight, with smoke rising into the air in the distance.

AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

Krasnodar is separated from occupied Ukraine by the Azov Sea and had been relatively spared from the type of attacks on Russian border or other southern regions, but has seen increased attacks over the last year.

Authorities in the western Tver region also announced a night-time drone attack near the city of Toropets, which lies in the western part of the region.

The governor of the region, Igor Rudenya, said the "consequences of falling debris" from the attack were being "cleared."

He said there was no evacuation in Toropets but announced a temporary closure of the federal M-9 highway, promising it will reopen soon.

The attack also caused some disruption on passenger trains, with railway services saying a train going from Moscow to the western city of Pskov was sent on an alternative route, while another train was delayed.

Russia's Defense Ministry earlier said it had downed 101 Ukrainian drones, mostly over the border Bryansk region and 18 over Krasnodar.

Russia has recently announced shooting down Ukrainian drones almost daily.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Communist Lawmaker Accused of Inviting Sex Worker Into Russian Parliament

A video purportedly shows Denis Parfenov entering an office with a woman, who then allegedly begins to perform oral sex on him.
1 Min read

70K Russian Soldiers Confirmed Killed in Ukraine – Independent Tally

Today, Russians dying in the war tend to be men in their 40s, 50s or even 60s, often lacking combat experience or specialized training.
2 Min read

Russian Cities Cancel Pro-War Singer Shaman’s Shows Amid Low Ticket Sales – Agentstvo

Shaman kicked off his 100-city tour on Red Square last month, with plans to perform in Ukrainian cities occupied since Russia’s invasion.
1 Min read

U.S. Grants Russian Protester Protection From Deportation After Illegal Entry

Zahir Mukhamedyarov fled Russia in March, entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico to avoid arrest following large-scale protests in Bashkortostan.
1 Min read